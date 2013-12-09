Katy Perry is the Latest Star to Wear a Version of Versace’s Safety Pin Dress

This weekend was the annual Jingle Bell Ball in London, and Katy Perry was one of numerous stars on-hand for the festive occasion. Instead of opting to wear something on-theme, the “Roar” singer went for a look much more in line with what she normally wears: a full-length, leopard print ball gown by Versace.

And it wasn’t just any Versace gown; it was the latest iteration of the Italian house’s safety pin dress, first worn by Liz Hurley in 1994. The dress is often counted amongst the most iconic designer pieces of all time, and when Lady Gaga started collaborating regularly with Versace about a year ago, she was only the second person ever to wear the dress.

Katy’s version is part of the Versus Versace diffusion line—click through the gallery to see the dress from every angle!