Katy Perry: ‘I Don’t Need a Dude to Have Kids’

The world got a pretty good glimpse into the life of pop star Katy Perry when her film “Part of Me” hit theatres in 2012. But just a few short years later, Perry’s life is completely different. While she’s still churning out hits, the pop is getting older, and is reflecting more on her personal future.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story (her third!) Perry opened up, discussing a variety of topics, among them not needing a man to have kids, her alleged racial insensitivities, and her awkward teen years.

The following are some highlights from Perry’s cover story, which hits stands this Friday.

Katy on wanting a baby: Although she’s not quite ready for motherhood, Katy explains that it might not be that far off, saying, “I want to be doing that in the right time, and thats not in the next two years, you know? Maybe it’s in a five-year plan, but I need to really be able to focus 100 percent of my attention on it. I don’t really want to take the child on tour. Not until, like, birth through five is over.”



And not needing a man to have one: If her friends Neil Partrick Harris and David Burtka can have children, Katy believes that she too can have a child, all on her own. She said, “I don’t need a dude. I mean, Neil and David, their twins are beautiful. It’s 2014! We are living in the future; we don’t need anything. I don’t think I’ll have to, but we’ll see. I’m not anti-men. I love men. But there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself.”

Katy on not dying for her fans: Katy gets real and stays humble when explaining her relationship with her fans, saying, “some people are so dramatic about it, and you’re like, ‘Honestly, you’re not the Second Coming. You’re just an entertainer!’… I’m very grateful for fans’ support, but I’m not thirsty or desperate.”

Katy on concert prep: While her most recent hit was Dark Horse, everyone knows that the pop star is a workhorse churning out hit after hit. She confirms this by explaining her on-tour regimine, saying, “Every show day, from the moment I wake up, it’s just prep for that night, it’s like I’m a Kobe beef cow.”

Katy on her alleged cultural insensitivity: The star defends the costume choices she’s made recently, namely having her backup dancers look like mummys with giant backsides, which some said was an insulting portrayal of black women. “As far as the mummy thing, I based it on plastic surgery. Look at someone like Kim Kardashian or Ice-T’s wife, Coco. Those girls aren’t African-American. But it’s actually a representation of our culture wanting to be plastic, and that’s why there’s bandages and it’s mummies. I thought that would really correlate well together … It came from an honest place. If there was any inkling of anything bad, then it wouldn’t be there, because I’m very sensitive to people.”

Katy on her awkward teen years: Explaining her high school experience, Katy said, “I’m the class clown’s assistant. That’s what I was in high school. I mean, they called me ‘over-the-shoulder boulder holder,’ and I wasn’t that cute. I looked like a square ­– a rectangle, actually – because I was going through my teenage awkward phase.”