Katy Perry Responds To The Tabloid DivorceTalk

It’s very sad when a couple heads for splitsville, and even moreso when people start to take sides and the gossip starts to churn. And in the case of Katy Perry and Russell Brand, there’s been full-on tabloid features and covers dedicated to what went wrong ever since they announced their divorce two weeks ago.

Fact: Moving trucks were spotted at their mega-mansion in L.A. this week. Beyond that, nobody knows, but everyone keeps speculating. In fact, it’s gotten so out of hand, Katy took to her Twitter page today to set the record straight.

“I am so grateful for all the love and support I’ve had from people around the world. You guys have made my heart happy again,” she tweeted. “Concerning the gossip, I want to be clear that NO ONE speaks for me. Not a blog, magazine, “close sources” or my family.”

We love her for keeping it real, and we just hope it gets better before it gets ugly. I don’t know about you, but having been down that whole “she said/he said” road before myself, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone — not even a celebrity couple who many thought were doomed to begin with. (Personally, we liked them together and were kind of hoping they’d buck the current Hollywood divorce rate.)