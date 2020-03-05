It’s Official! Katy Perry Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child With Orlando Bloom

BABY, you’re a firework! Katy Perry is pregnant with Orlando Bloom’s baby, and her due date isn’t that far away. The “Firework” singer, 35, announced the news in the music video for her new song, “Never Worn White,” where she turns to the side and reveals her noticeable baby bump.

After the music video’s premiere on Thursday, March 5, Perry took to her Instagram to confirm that she and her fiancé are indeed with child. “Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s call it a double whammy. It’s a two-fer,” she said on her Instagram Live, where she also revealed that her sixth album will come out in the summer, around the same time as her due date. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂,” she later tweeted.

After Perry posted a preview of her music video on her Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, fans speculated that the American Idol judge may be pregnant. (And they were right.) After the reveal on Thursday, Perry took to her Twitter to joke about how happy she is that she no longer has to keep her pregnancy a secret. “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄,” she wrote, adding: “or carry around a big purse lol.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after almost two years of on-again, off-again dating. Their baby would be the Pirates of the Caribbean’s second child after his 9-year-old son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry, for her part, was married to comedian Russell Brand. In “Never Worn White,” Perry references her non-traditional wedding with Brand, while professing her love for Bloom.

“I’ve never worn white/ but I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really want to try with you,” she sings. “At the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me.”

Congrats to the happy couple.