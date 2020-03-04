Katy Perry Has Everyone Wondering If She’s Pregnant Because She, Uh, Touched Her Belly

Spring is in the air, and if this season likes to bring anything along with it, it’s always celebrity baby news. Still, Katy Perry’s pregnancy clue from “Never Worn White” is sending fans for a loop. Nobody was expecting for the 35-year-old songstress to drop a music video teaser, let alone include a suggestive baby hint tucked within it. But here we are!

The American Idol judge posted the “Never Worn White” clip to her social media accounts on March 4, where fans immediately picked up on a special moment. In one scene, Perry wears a plunging satin gown and appears to clutch her belly—where it looks like there’s possibly a baby bump, if we’re going by that interpretation.

Other fans were quick to find allusions to Beyoncé’s floral pregnancy photoshoot, posted while she was expecting twins Rumi and Sir in 2017. In Perry’s teaser video, the hitmaker also poses in outfits adorned with flowers and pastels.

There was little else to interpret from the “Roar” singer, as her caption made no reference to the possible baby news. “You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” she wrote. “Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! 😛) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!”

Fans suspicions, however, aren’t totally unfounded. After all, Perry is engaged to Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom—the pair have been together since 2016 and are busy planning their destination wedding. But the 43-year-old star has noted that he’s looking forward to having more kids soon. He already shared a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and hopes to expand his family with Perry.

“I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids,” Bloom told Man About Town in Nov. 2019. “I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.”

Sources believe Perry is on the same wavelength. One insider told People in 2019 that, “She wants to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.”

Guess we’ll have to wait for March 4 at 9 p.m. PT to find out if sooner means now!