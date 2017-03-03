Katy Perry Just Got a Serious Breakup Pixie Cut

That’s one way to deal with a breakup! We all know that people often change their appearance after a relationship comes to an end—that’s just human nature. And for Katy Perry, who just officially called it quits with Orlando Bloom after about a year of dating, the appearance change is pretty easy to spot: She just had her hair chopped into an edgy pixie cut. And had it dyed even blonder.

Debuting it on Instagram (of course), she shared not one, but two videos last night of the new ‘do. The first, a Boomerang, features Perry pouting, her hair guru Chris McMillan pulling her long, asymmetrical bangs away from her face. “✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻,” she wrote.

In the second vid, Perry stages a little convo with McMillan as she trains the camera on her brand-new hair. “What do you think, Chris?” she says.

“I love it. Are you kidding?” he says. “I’ve been wanting to do this since the day I met you. Do you remember?”

“I remember. I wasn’t ready!”

If anything will get you ready for a major hair change, it’s a breakup. But lest you believe it was contentious, Perry set the record straight on Twitter yesterday. “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘,” she wrote. Love it—and her hair.