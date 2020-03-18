Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Wedding Is Being Affected By Coronavirus in a Big Way

The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak has affected TV shows, Coachella and Cardi B’s next single. Now, coronavirus delayed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding date, but TBH, it’s for the best. Bloom, 43, revealed in an interview with The Times U.K. on March 15 that he and Perry, 35, plan to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus crisis. Good for them!

“I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” he said.

Perry and Bloom, who reportedly planned to have a destination wedding in Japan this year, got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 after three years of on-again, off-again dating. In March, the two announced that they’re expecting their first child together in the music video for Perry’s new single, “Never Worn White,” where the “Roar” singer shows off her noticeable baby bump. The “Dark Horse” songstress later confirmed on Twitter that she’s expecting her baby in the summer, along with her next album. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂,” she tweeted at the time.

Though Perry has technically never worn white at a wedding, she has been married before. The “Hot N Cold” singer wed comedian Russell Brand in a nontraditional dress in India in 2010. Two years later, the couple split.

Bloom has also been married before. He tied the knot with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr in 2010 (the same year as Perry’s wedding to Brand.) The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the KORA Organics founder welcomed their son, Flynn, a year later. (Flynn is now 9 years old.) Bloom and Kerr split in 2013.

While we’re sure Bloom and Perry are disappointed that they couldn’t get married sooner, it’s really for the best. Since the first COVID-19 case was discovered in November 2019, the virus has spread across the world, with more than 190,000 people infected. Keeping events to under 50 people and quarantining is the best way to stop the disease from spreading. So kudos to Bloom and Perry for seeing that.