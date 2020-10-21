Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Just Became Neighbors With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The A-list couple next door. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom moved into a Montecito home near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Variety reported on Tuesday, October 20, that the “I Kissed a Girl” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star had moved into a $14.2 million home in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, the same area that A-listers like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Ellen DeGenres and Oprah Winfrey also live. According to documents obtained by Variety, Perry and Bloom bought their home for a steal. Originally listed at $20 million, the price was reduced to $16 million before the couple purchased the estate for $14.2 million.

As for details, the Mediterranean-style home, which was built in 1934, consists of four separate areas of land. There’s a gate, an oak-tree lined driveway, a pea gravel motor court and a rotunda entryway to welcome guests in. There’s a pool, a four-car garage and a separate pool house with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Not too shabby for Perry and Bloom.

As for Meghan and Harry, the couple moved to Montecito in August with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito after their time renting Tyler Perry’s home in Los Angeles following their stay in Canada, which their friends, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, helped them find a home. Meghan and Harry moved across the pond from London after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family in January.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on their Instagram at the time.

Let’s just hope that Perry and Bloom are friendlier to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex than their other neighbors. In August, TMZ reported that Meghan and Harry’s move had disturbed the peaceful neighborhood due to the influx of paparazzi “staking out their home and a nearby shopping center.” TMZ also reported that helicopters flew over the neighborhood up to four times a day. The site also claimed that Meghan and Harry’s move led to more tourists visiting Montecito, with visitors asking locals “if they’ve seen Harry and Meghan.”