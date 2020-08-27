Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Baby Name Is a Nod to Her Sweetest Lyrics

Congratulations are in order. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby name, Daisy Dove, is a nod to some of her sweetest lyrics. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed that they had welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, August 26, via a statement with UNICEF.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a statement “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The statement continued, “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.”

UNICEF also confirmed in an Instagram post that Perry and Bloom have named their new baby daughter “Daisy Dove Bloom,” which fans have noted is a reference to Perry’s May song “Daisies,” in which she sings about how she achieved her dreams, despite those who doubted her. “Told them your dreams and they all started laughing I guess you’re out of your mind ’til it actually happens I’m the small town One in seven billion Why can’t it be me?” she sings in the track. “They told me I was out there Tried to knock me down Took those sticks and stones Showed ’em I could build a house They tell me that I’m crazy But I’ll never let ’em change me ‘Til they cover me in daisies Daisies, daisies.”

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes party in January 2016. They started dating a couple months later before their breakup in February 2017. The couple reunited in August 2017 and confirmed that they’re back together a year later in August 2018. The two got engaged in February 2019. “full bloom,” Perry captioned an Instagram post of a photo with a flower-shaped ring. Perry announced her pregnancy in her music video “Never Worn White” in March 2020.

Though Daisy is Perry and Bloom’s first child together, the Lord of the Rings star does share 9-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2013. Perry, for her part, was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 before her relationship with Bloom.