Katy Perry Is The Latest Celebrity to Lash Out At ‘Naked’ Starlets

Katy Perry is known for pushing the envelope with her stage outfits (hello, shooting whipped cream out of a bra), and her music, but it seems even she’s had it with the recent trend among fellow female pop stars to bare it all in increasingly raunchy ways.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer gave an interview to NPR on her 29th birthday last Friday, and she didn’t hold back. “Everybody’s getting naked,” the singer said to host Scott Simon. “I mean, I’ve been naked before but I don’t feel like I have to always get naked to be noticed.”

When asked about which naked starlets she was referring to, Katy kept mum, saying: “I’m talking about all of them. I mean, it’s like everybody’s so naked. It’s like put it away. We know you’ve got it. I got it too … and I’m not necessarily judging. I’m just saying sometimes it’s nice to play that card, but also it’s nice to play other cards.”

The more appropriate question should’ve been who isn’t Perry referring to, as lately it seems every single pop star is trying to one-up the other to see who could get away with wearing the least amount of clothing.

To refresh your memory, Lady Gaga spent the better part of last week parading around Europe either naked, or nearly naked save for a see-through bed sheet, and Nicki Minaj recently shared her pasty-covered breasts with her Instagram followers. Meanwhile, Rihanna continues to show off her exhibitionist side on social media and in her music videos, and Miley Cyrus is still, being, well, Miley.

Just last week, sartorial “It girl” and “Parks And Recreation” actress Rashida Jones became an unlikely voice in the debate by expressing her outrage at the recent influx of celebrities getting naked. The 37-year-old Tweeted: “this week’s celeb news takeaway: she who comes closest to showing the actual inside of her vagina is most popular #stopactinglikewhores. ”

We gave the controversy-free Jones major kudos for bringing a fresh voice and ample street cred to the mix, and for calling attention to the issue which frankly, we felt was getting a little out of hand ever since that Miley Cyrus-Terry Richardson shoot. And while pop star Britney Spears called Miley “brilliant,” it’s nice to see Perry—another current pop star—unafraid to speak out against her contemporaries.

Perhaps more expected criticism recently came from 46-year-old Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor and 58-year-old Annie Lennox of the Eureythmics, who both took jabs at Cyrus’ risqué behavior, but Perry is considerably younger, and a notable risk-taker. John Mayer‘s girlfriend also just released her newest album “Prism” and with eight number one hits under her belt, she’s definitely relevant by today’s pop standards.

Perry, who was brought up in a religious household, has recently started growing up when it comes to fashion, almost always stepping out in chic ladylike outfits. She told NPR, that while she doesn’t want her fans to view her as a ‘role model’ per se, she likes being seen as an inspiration. “I do see myself becoming this, whatever, ‘inspiration’ out of default right now, ’cause it’s such a strange world,” she said.

