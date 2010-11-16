Katy Perry Loose On NYC Streets In Ice Cream Truck

It’s not every day we decide to chase Katy Perry around the city in the rain, no less but when we learned via her Twitter page that she’d be parading around New York to promote her new fragrance, we sprinted over to her first stop in Greeley Square. The pop star tricked-out a milk truck to celebrate Purr‘s debut at Nordstrom stores nationwide, after a short run of exclusivity at Selfridges in the UK.

The scene awaiting Miss Perry was literally and figuratively a circus: There were clowns hula-hooping, performers on stilts, a gigantic purple tent and bubbles and balloons galore. When Katy arrived, we expected her to be sporting something short, sparkly and consisting of some sort of candy. To our surprise, she was dressed in a conservative, below-the-knee purple dress that perfectly matched the color of her cat-shaped perfume bottle.

Each fan who purchased the signature scent received a wristband that would enter him or her for a chance to meet Katy. Now that would be a teenage dream come true! Click through for our exclusive photos from the event.