Katy Perry Live in Tokyo!

Katy Perry performed live at the Tokyo H&M today to help support Fashion Against AIDS in their efforts to raise youth awareness of AIDS. In gargantuan Louboutins, Katy Perry kicked off her “acoustic” performance with “Hot & Cold” and closed with “I Kissed a Girl”. For a stream of the video, click here.

I mathematically can not comprehend how she balanced in those heels with that massive ring on her finger; she’s bouncing all over the stage in a fitted sequined dress while I just ran in to the make up stand in ballet flats. Oh gawd, I’m bruising like a summer fruit…