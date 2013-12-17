Links To Click: Katy Perry’s Lip-Syncing Fail, Lindsay Lohan Wants A Music Career, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1.Katy Perry suffered the ultimate embarrassment: being told to stop lip-syncing and start over by a French awards show host when her performance wasn’t synced up with a pre-recorded track. [MSN]

2. Lindsay Lohan is threatening to start singing again: She supposedly went into a recording studio over the weekend. [TMZ]

3. Do as Olympic figure skater and Cover Girl Gracie Gold does and learn how to keep your face glowing in harsh wintery conditions. [Beauty High]

4. Ginnifer Goodwin has an awesome gallery wall in her apartment: The Vivant shows you how to copy her style. [The Vivant]

5. Make a note: The “it” hair color for 2014 is going to be “platinum with a capital blonde” according to Kyle White at Oscar Biandi Salon, FYI. [Daily Makeover]

6. Shia Labeouf admitted that he plagiarized a play from artist Daniel Clowes. And then he plagiarized the apology. Really [Huffington Post]

7. Diane Kruger looks amazing on the cover of the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar Brasil, per the usual. [Image Amplified]

8. Bradley Cooper revealed that a drug and alcohol addiction, along with general life unhappiness led to suicidal thoughts early on in his career, when he was working on the TV show “Alias.” He eventually asked to be written off the show by J.J. Abrams, but says “he probably would’ve fired me, anyway.” [Hollywood Reporter]