Whoa! See Katy Perry and John Mayer’s Sexy Black and White Photo Shoot

So, John Mayer and Katy Perry are all in lovvvvve, so in lovvvvve that they recorded a duet together called “Who You Love.” For the song’s art, the duo went for a kind of moody, ’60s, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez vibe with the black and white cover photo, part of a larger shoot that you can see over on The Frisky. Check out more rock and roll pics of John and Katy now!

