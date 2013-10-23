Katy Perry on John Mayer: ‘I Actually Am Dating My Crush’

Katy Perry is all pouty on the cover of W magazine’s November issue, but if we’re to take anything away from her interview, it’s that the pop star has every reason to be smiling.

The singer’s runaway hit, the pop anthem “Roar,” has soared to the top of the American charts, dethroning Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines” and becoming Perry’s eighth number one hit. What’s more, within the first three days of its release, the accompanying video received 35 million views on YouTube. Purr-ty good. It’s no wonder The New York Times called the 28-year-old (her birthday is Friday) “pound for pound … the most potent pop star of the day—her hits are relatable with just a hint of experimentation.”

Katy smolders in the issue wearing various come hither ensembles, and discusses her new album “Prism,” the infamous Russell Brand divorce, and, of course, her new boyfriend John Mayer. Be sure to pick up a copy of W for all the juicy details, but in the meantime, here are some highlights:

On “Roar’s” hidden meaning:

I do love a good innuendo. Mom and Dad know what this song means, but just sing along, kids—you won’t know what these lyrics are about for another 10 years.

On “Roar’s” not quite so hidden meaning:

This song is about sticking up for yourself. People talk about bullying, but you can be your own bully in some ways. You can be the person who is standing in the way of your success, and that was the case for me. I was having a great professional streak, but personally, I was really immature, so I had to balance those things out.

On landing a major record deal at age 17:

I was getting a monthly allowance—I had a Louis Vuitton key chain for my Jetta! I thought I was the bee’s knees. But it didn’t last: I got dropped from my record label. And the Jetta was impounded. And I couldn’t pay my bills. I suddenly heard no more often than yes. As cheesy as it sounds, the rejection built a lot of character in me. It takes strength to stick around in this business. And I have always been highly ambitious.

On whether she has a movie crush:

I actually am dating my crush. I had a crush on him for a long time, and it just so happens we fit together great.

On what makes her cry:

“The Notebook.” And “Titanic.” And I always cry on planes. My boyfriend and I call them “deprivation tubes”: You have a glass of wine, and you’re watching a movie, and then, wahhhh.