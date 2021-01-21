Katy Perry’s Inaugural Performance of ‘Firework’ Was the Perfect Way to Start the Biden Administration

Ready for the next four years. Katy Perry’s inauguration performance of “Firework” was the perfect way to kick off the Biden-Harris administration

Perry closed out Tom Hanks’ Celebrating America special on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The special—which aired at night hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States respectively—featured performers like John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and the Foo Fighters, who performed at various locations across America. Perry performed a slowed-down version of her 2010 song “Firework” as the finale of the special. The performance saw Perry—who was dressed in a white ensemble with a cape and matching gloves—belt out “Firework” in front of the National Mall as red, white and blue fireworks bursted behind her over the Washington Monument.

Perry, who has been a vocal supporter of Biden and Harris on their campaign trail, teased her performance on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, with a photo of several American-themed microphones on her Instagram. She captioned the post with a simple heart emoji and American flag emoji.

Celebrating America aired hours after Biden and Harris took the oath of office as the next POTUS and VPOTUS. In his inauguration speech earlier in the day at the west front of the United States capitol, Biden talked about how the country can move forward as a nation. “May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires us, and the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history, we met the moment,” he said during his speech. “Democracy and hope, truth and justice, did not die on our watch, but thrived, that America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forebears, one another, and generations to follow.”

He continued, “So, with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasked of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, and devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts. May God bless America and may God protect our troops. Thank you, America.”