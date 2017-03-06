StyleCaster
Photo: Getty

Last night, Katy Perry walked the iHeartRadio red carpet with quinoa in her teeth. How did this happen? Well, who can say for sure, but it seems as though she definitely forgot to look in the mirror for a teeth check before she sashayed down the carpet, and none of her handlers said anything, and neither did her assistants, and neither did the damn SUV driver or whatever. So—here we are, in the Year of Our Lord 2017, with Perry fresh out of a relationship with Orlando Bloom and moseying down a carpet with food stuck between her teeth. Sigh.

Because Katy Perry is Katy Perry, she re-grammed an Instagram of her zoomed-in teeth with the offending quinoa in them, adding, “Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth 🤔.” Indeed.

17076173 1893942017503506 7493970452591673344 n Pics: Katy Perry Walked the iHeartRadio Red Carpet with Quinoa in Her Teeth

Credit: Instagram | @katyperry

Perry wasn’t the only celeb with some outrageous accessories on the red carpet last night—the iHeartRadio carpet is definitely an opportunity for celebs to really fly their freak flags, and people from Halsey to Karreueche Tran to Demi Lovato did not fail to deliver. From a belt worn as a top (why not?) to a silver outfit from head to toe, the stars really brought it last night. Have a look at all of their outfits ahead—plus, take a look at what Perry wore for her big moment on the red carpet (quinoa and all). 

Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Photo: Getty
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran
Photo: Getty
Halsey
Halsey
Photo: Getty
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus
Photo: Getty
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Photo: Getty
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty
Dreezy
Dreezy
Photo: Getty
Bea Miller
Bea Miller
Photo: Getty
Sofia Reyes
Sofia Reyes
Photo: Getty
Kristen Doute
Kristen Doute
Photo: Getty
Daya
Daya
Photo: Getty
Kayla Brianna
Kayla Brianna
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish

