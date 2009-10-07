Katy Perry: Hot She’s Not (At Least in This Dress)

Maybe we should have made something a bit more clear. Despite our incessant obsession with Lady Gaga and all things Gaga fashion related (and by obsessed we mean in a constant state of awe and horror), we have never–should I repeat?–never suggested that the average girl emulate her look. That’s right, Lady Gaga is no average girl. Unfortunately for Katy Perry though, she is (sort of). And most unfortunately, she decided to hop on the Gaga fashion train and incorporate a little Muppet-inspired look into her wardrobe last night. To this we say, common sense, Katy! Where were your friends when you needed them?

It was bad enough that Gaga wore a head-to-toe green Kermit The Frog-inspired outfit (perhaps costume is a better word), but Katy Perry took the Muppet theme a bit too far yesterday when she stepped out in this Jean Charles Castelbejac dress to the designer’s runway show in Paris. The whimsical party dress featured not one, not two, but the entire cast of The Muppets-or at least from what we can tell. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear? Check, check, check…and then some. We’re hoping she pulls it together in the next few days, or it’s going to be a long uphill battle from here.