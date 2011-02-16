Katy Perry Hot in Esquire

Katy Perry is in the new issue of Esquire — looking classy in a way women rarely do in this men’s interest magazine. She has that ‘I just had sex’ hair, while making us think of a ‘serious girlfriend spicing up the relationship’ rather than a cheap one night stand. She also somehow looks great in leopard, a sentence not often held by anyone.

Her huge eyes, lashes-for-days, and Brigitte Bardot curves make you want to run to the nearest gym or an Agent Provocateur sample sale. Anyone who can pop her head out of an apple for the MTV Europe Awards one day and rock a one-piece black negligee the next has crossed some sort of hot celebrity girl barrier.

Once you tear yourself away from your new girl crush, the article’s not bad either.