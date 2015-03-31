Katy Perry Forces OK! to Retract Fake Story About Her Baby With John Mayer

The current score between celebrities and tabloid reporting is as follows: Katy Perry: 1, Paparazzi: 0.

Earlier this month, OK! magazine published a cover story claiming Katy is pregnant with John Mayer‘s baby and that the couple are planning a wedding. The story alleged that Katy is two months pregnant and would be marrying the rocker this April. To illustrate the “news”, the tabloid ran a sneaky shot of the pop star taken at her home with a long lens camera. Understandably, Katy is pissed.

OK! retracted the story on Monday, publishing a apology online that not only admits the original story is complete fiction, but also apologizes for the intrusive photos taken of the musician.

While obviously incredibly invasive, these types of paparazzi photos aren’t unusual in glossy tabloid magazines, suggesting Katy and her team put serious pressure on the publication to cause both a retraction and apology for the photos.

Heres’s OK!‘s retraction that’s currently online:

“In the March 2, 2015 print edition of OK! Magazine, we wrongly stated that Katy Perry was pregnant, and that she was planning a wedding. We acknowledge that Ms. Perry is not pregnant, and she is not planning a wedding. We regret the mistake and sincerely apologize to Ms. Perry for publishing the error. We also apologize for including paparazzi photos of Ms. Perry that had been taken with a long lens while she was having a private function at her home.”

The formal apology was accompanied by a barrage of groveling tweets by the tabloid, all of which Katy retweeted:

Katy then tweeted a fierce reaction to the apology:

REMEMBER these magazines are fiction designed for entertainment. NO ONE speaks for me. Instead let the previous tweets speak for themselves. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 30, 2015

Katy also shamed Australian paparazzi for similar behavior last year, calling male photographers “stalkers” for snapping the star while sunbathing. She tweeted: “Remember AUS anyone printing or posting unauthorized photos of me in a bikini from these DISGUSTING/PERVERTED OLD MEN is AGAINST my will!”

This week’s feud is the second major retraction by a tabloid recently. Just two weeks ago Us Weekly posted an apology to Kendall Jenner after the celebrity site made up an entire interview with the model, in which she “spoke” about her father Bruce Jenner‘s alleged sex transition for the first time. Sure enough, the tabloid was forced to retract the story after Kendall not only denied the quotes were true, but said the interview never even happened.

Celebrities including Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, and Dax Shepard have also been keeping the pressure on tabloids, championing a campaign against intrusive long-lens shots taken by paparazzi–particularly when photos are published of their children.

If these latest events are anything to go by, the tabloid press better start watching its back—clearly, celebrities aren’t standing fabricated stories or the publication of intrusive images.