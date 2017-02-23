Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran Became Instant Best Friends At Last Night’s BRITs

Katy Perry was a huge winner at last night’s 2017 BRIT Awards (they’re the Grammys of the U.K., btdubs) despite not actually being nominated for anything this year!

E! Online explains that the “Chained To The Rhythm” diva was in the midst of an pre-show interview with BBC1 radio personality Nick Grimshaw (a.k.a. Harry Styles’ best friend) when out of nowhere, everyone’s favorite ginger crooner, Ed Sheeran, crashed the convo to half-apologize for the sweaty interaction that occurred during their first meeting—and no, we’re not talking about that kind of interaction, people. Mind out of the gutter!

“Both pop stars [previously] met after Sheeran had played a gig in Toronto,” E! explains, “leaving him incredibly sweaty. Perry was grossed out, but seeing as he’s become one of the biggest musicians on the planet, she has since changed her tune.”

Nice to know she didn’t hold that against him!

After exchanging that pleasantry, if you can call it that, the two switched topics and commiserated over never being blessed with the U.S. equivalent of a BRIT, with Katy hilariously interjecting in a passable British twang, “[at least] we’ll be in the same Grammys cycle together” for 2018.

Here’s to big wins for the new besties next year! Check out the Katy/Ed moment here.