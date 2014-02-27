Well, Katy Perry Can Cross ‘Deliver Baby’ Off Her Bucket List

While you were at home watching reruns on Netflix Wednesday night, Katy Perry was contributing to the human race in her own small way. Nope, she didn’t have a baby, but actually delivered one.

The 29-year old pop star tweeted Wednesday night,”Finally you can add ‘helps delivers babies in living rooms’ to my resume! It’s been a miracle of a day…Auntie Katy aka Stylist Auntie.” As she didn’t reveal the mother of said baby, but according to E! Online, sources believe that it was her sister, Angela Hudson.

Clearly, the 29-year-old pop star is keeping busy since news broke yesterday that she dumped her beau of two years, John Mayer.