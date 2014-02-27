StyleCaster
Well, Katy Perry Can Cross ‘Deliver Baby’ Off Her Bucket List

Kristen Bousquet
While you were at home watching reruns on Netflix Wednesday night, Katy Perry was contributing to the human race in her own small way. Nope, she didn’t have a baby, but actually delivered one.

The 29-year old pop star tweeted Wednesday night,”Finally you can add ‘helps delivers babies in living rooms’ to my resume! It’s been a miracle of a day…Auntie Katy aka Stylist Auntie.” As she didn’t reveal the mother of said baby, but according to E! Online, sources believe that it was her sister, Angela Hudson.

Clearly, the 29-year-old pop star is keeping busy since news broke yesterday that she dumped her beau of two years, John Mayer. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Singer Katy Perry arrives at Clive Davis & The Recording Academy's 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Antonio 'L.A.' Reid at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

