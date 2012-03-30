Katy Perry & David Beckham Cool Off For Adidas

When I think of celebrities who exude that effortless “cool factor,” a few names come to mind. And let me tell you one thing: Katy Perry and David Beckham are at the top of that list. Miss Perry can seemingly pull off anything, and for some reason I find myself drawn to her blue hair and wishing I had it. Oh, and don’t get me started on David Beckham. There is no living athlete with that much swagger.

The duo star in adidas’ latest campaign for their new ClimaCool Seduction running shoe. The ClimaCool Seduction features ventilation throughout, which “keep feet cool and dry for maximum comfort during warmer spring and summer workouts.” Now, considering my biggest workout this winter was doing a series of lunges and crunches to find the remote under the empty pizza boxes in my living room, I’ll definitely be scooping up a pair of these bad boys so I can get back on my grind.

Anyway, the ad is absolutely amazing, so watch it below — and be sure to head over to the adidas website to snag a pair of the affordable ($100!) sneaks.