This Guy Sings Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ in the Style of 20 Different Artists, From N’Sync to Sinatra

Fact: Some people are just straight-up talented. Another fact: Some people are talented and awesome, like the guy who created a video of himself singing Katy Perry‘s pop hit “Dark Horse” in the style of 20 very different artists, including N’Sync, Frank Sinatra, Nirvana, Boyz II Men, Slipknot, and The Doors in just under four minutes.

MORE: We ‘Literally’ ‘Can’t Even’ With This ‘Amaze’ Viral Video

Not only does the singer—who goes by the YouTube name “Ten Second Songs”—nail every single artist he replicates, but he’s also super-aware of his own facial expressions and movements, making the whole song-and-dance all the more believable. So far, this is the only video he’s posted, but given his skills (and the handle he chose), there could be more on the way.

And kudos to you, Ten Second man, for having the respect to save your (spot-on) John Mayer impersonation for the very end, for obvious reasons.