Uh, Oh—Katy Perry Has Been Ordered To Pay Up For Her Song ‘Dark Horse’

by
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images.

This is a rough one. Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” copyright verdict didn’t come back the way the songstress had hoped. It has been officially ruled by a Los Angeles jury that Perry’s hit song had copied parts of the song “Joyful Noise,” by Christian rap artist Flame, whose real name is Marcus Gray.

According to documents obtained by CNN, it was a collective decision from the nine-person jury during the weeklong trial that reached its verdict on Monday. During the trial, Gray argued that Katy Perry’s song had underlying beats from his song that were used without his permission. The song, which was released back in 2008, was popular in the Christian genre and was available on all major streaming platforms. This led his team to believe that Perry’s producers heard the song before they began writing “Dark Horse.” Perry’s team argued that the beats in question were “too common and brief” to be protected by copyright laws. Both, Perry and Dr. Luke both also took the stand and testified that they had never heard the song before, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the trial, it was reported that the sound system inside the court was having trouble, and the singer even offered to sing her song live so that the court could get an accurate listen of the tunes. On Thursday, Perry’s lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to rule that a jury couldn’t determine the copyright infringement based off of the evidence during the trial.

Now that the ruling is settled, we will have to see how much Perry and her co-writers owe to Gray for the damages. The co-writers for the song that were named on the track were: Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, producers Max Martin and Cirkut, whose real name is Henry Walter, songwriter Sarah Hudson; and rapper Juicy J who was featured on the track.

Those copyright laws are no joke.

1 of 12
I Kissed A Girl

Katy Perry first nabbed our attention when she "kissed a girl." But this shot of a young Perry, with sky-high lashes and retro eyeliner had us wondering if she was Zooey Deschanel's long-lost twin.

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hot n Cold

Katy Perry went for a pin-up show girl look at the 2008 VMA awards where she showed off her rockin' body and sexy glam style.

Photo: © Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.
Ur So Gay

While the songstress has always been partial to thick black eyeliner she has been less than consistent when it comes to her hairstyles. This short haircut with straight bangs was one of Perry's less frequent looks.

Photo: © Tony DiMaio/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Tony DiMaio/Retna Ltd.
Peacock

Katy Perry takes her songs quite literally, as evidence of this "Peacock"-inspired dress at the 2010 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
Photo: © RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital

Photo: © RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital
California Gurls

Perry embraces her California roots (she was born in Santa Barbara, don't ya know!) on tour in a pink and teal palm tree halter dress.

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.
E.T.

Katy Perry doesn't hold back when it comes to dressing up in over-the-top costumes. Our favorite part of this all-out toy soldier outfit? The tiny handlebar mustache.

Photo: © John Spellman/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © John Spellman/Retna Ltd.
Waking Up In Vegas

Perry goes incognito with this look of a bright blue wig, long-sleeved sequin dress and neon yellow nails.
Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Thinking Of You

It might be safe to say that Perry was the first to set the trend of rocking pastel-colored hair with these blue, pink and purple highlights.
Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage
Firework

Katy Perry let her angelic side show at this year's Grammy Awards with a sequined bust, white taffeta train and feathered wings.

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage
Teenage Dream

There's no question that Perry has a quirky and playful sense of style when it comes to clothes, but don't take her dress too literally--the only person who has a ticket to her heart is her hubby, Russell Brand.

Photo: © Chris Ashford/Camera Press/Retna Ltd

Photo: © Chris Ashford/Camera Press/Retna Ltd
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

Don't worry, Katy Perry wasn't having a momentary lapse of judgement with this denim jumper and pink turtleneck, she was just dressing up for the John Hughes-inspired music video for her hit song "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)."

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010
The Smurfs Premiere

From brunette to blue to red and now blonde, it seems as though there aren't many colors of the rainbow that are off limits when it comes to Perry's hair color. One thing that always stays the same? Her penchant for brightly colored makeup and thick, sexy lashes.
Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

