Katy Perry’s King Charles III Coronation Look Was a Total Lavender Haze

King Charles III’s coronation proved to be a historic affair. Not only was the official Saturday ceremony memorable, but on Sunday, there’s also a concert scheduled in which Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, British pop group Take That, opera stars Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench are all scheduled to perform, per BBC. For the official coronation ceremony on Saturday, Perry brought her American pop star diva energy to Westminster Abbey, arriving in a light purple two-piece dress with a matching hat and gloves.

The pop star will likely don something a little less buttoned up when she performs, but she kept it prim and proper when she arrived with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Perry’s lavender ensemble was fitting for the coronation day, since the color purple in the Bible is associated with royalty. That nod to the momentous day came through from top to bottom in Perry’s look, starting with her off-center hat and all the way down to the sheath dress covered by a short sleeve jacket and pinned with a flower. She accented the look with a three-strand pearl choker (complete with a diamond encrusted Sovereign’s Orb—another nod to the coronation), a white hand bag and white heels.

While her coronation ‘fit was a lavender lewk to love, you can only wonder what she’ll change into for the concert at Windsor Castle.

You might be wondering why Perry was chosen to perform at King Charles’ coronation. According to Forbes, the King and Perry met during an event in Mumbai in 2019. Charles appointed Perry as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust just a year later. Charles said Perry has a “long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world.” Lionel Richie is also connected to Charles. According to Forbes, he was appointed by Charles as the first global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust.

Since both Perry and Richie are in England for the coronation, Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will temporarily replace them on American Idol, per page Page Six. For now, all eyes are on the Brits.

