Get a Sneak Peek of Katy Perry’s ‘Prism’ Jewelry Line for Claire’s

Back in February, jewelry label Claire’s announced it was launching a line of jewelry designed in partnership with pop star Katy Perry — inspired by her most recent album “Prism.” The collection is set to launch in May, to align with Perry’s “Prism” tour, and will include a series of limited-edition pieces inspired by Perry’s lyrics and greatest hits.

“Claire’s will be the perfect destination for accessories inspired by my new album, PRISM”, Katy said in the initial release about the line. “I specifically curated these collections to make sure you’re show-ready for my Prismatic World Tour, coming to a city near you.”

One of the editors over at Oh No They Didn’t! managed to get their paws on the line, and posted some photos exclusively previewing the line. Not unlike Katy’s video for “Dark Horse,” the collection is filled with sparkles in overlapping triangular shapes, lion and tiger symbology, and other such things. Then of course, it’s also seemingly chock full of leopard print, fringe, and Cuban-link chains. The collection also includes iPhone cases and barrettes, so it goes a bit beyond just jewelry.

The collaboration is expected to run through 2016, and is expected to help boost Claire’s out of a period where the chain has been seeing rather lackluster sales.

