Katy Perry’s Claire’s Collaboration is an Explosion of Pizza, Hearts, and Cupcakes

Fresh from dancing with sharks during her Super Bowl performance, Katy Perry is debuting an accessories collection in collaboration with everyone’s favorite affordable jewelry chain and mall staple Claire’s—and it looks exactly like you think it would.

The kitschy collection, titled Eat Ur Heart Out, features food inspired jewelry and tech accessories—think cupcake earrings, pizza iPhone cases, hamburger sunglasses, and so on. Everything in the collection is $14 and under.

We can’t help but draw comparisons to what designer Jeremy Scott has done over at Moschino—particularly that McDonald’s inspired collection of his. Of course, the similarities are made all the more interesting by the fact that Scott and Perry are actually friends, and sometimes even collaborators.

Nonetheless, the collection overall does feel very Perry (re-watch her “This is How We Do” video for proof) and it’s pretty cute, so we’ll give her the benefit of the doubt that this is meant to be an affordable homage to Scott, and not just an outright copy of his work.

Head over to Claires.com to shop the collection, and weigh in with your thoughts on it in the comments below!