Katy Perry Got Booed on the Moschino Runway

Katy Perry counts herself amongst designer Jeremy Scott’s closest group of celebrity gal pals, so it makes sense that Scott would send her (along with fellow friend Rita Ora) down the runway during his Moschino debut in Milan two days ago. But when Katy got to the end of the runway, she wasn’t met with the warmest of welcomes. Check out the video:

The clip doesn’t tell the whole story, though. Katy was mostly being booed by photographers, who were mad that she showed up late–around 8:55 for an 8 p.m. start time, only moments before the show actually began–and then gave them a hard time while they were trying to snap her photo. “You’re all going to get your picture, so shut the f–k up,” Katy teased them as the boos got louder.

We think if anyone can take a runway boo in stride, it’s probably Perry, who as the most-followed person on Twitter in the world, probably doesn’t give two shakes what a bunch of photographers think about her.