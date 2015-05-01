You Seriously Won’t Recognize Katy Perry on the Cover of Wonderland Magazine

Katy Perry is the latest celebrity to cover Wonderland magazine, but we bet you won’t recognize the star on the cover. Her dark locks and brows were bleached white blonde for the new issue, which comes out today.

We’re getting a strong ’80s feel from her slicked-back pixie and contoured cheeks, and have to admit we’re kind of digging the pop star as a blonde. Oh, and in case you have a cool $9,000 lying around, the feathered Fendi mini she’s rocking in the shoot is available online.

Photo: Christian Oita for Wonderland Magazine

Perry shared the snap to her Instagram overnight, also mentioning that there’d be rotating covers–so keep your eye out for more angles.

“TOMORROW one of ❤️favorite❤️ shoots I’ve EVER done is coming out on @wonderlandmag There’s a couple rotating covers… But here’s a sneak 👀 for now!” Katy captioned the Instagram picture.

Instagram commenters likened the picture to Jared Leto‘s new ‘do (we can totally see that), while others said they were getting Christina Aguilera vibes from the pic.

The shoot actually reminds us quite a bit of Perry’s arch-enemy Taylor Swift’s recent Wonderland cover, which was equally surprising and brought out a modern side of Swift that we’d never seen.

What do you think of Katy Perry’s Wonderland cover shot? Comment below to let us know your thoughts.