Katy Perry’s 32 Best Instagrams, in Honor of Her 32nd Birthday

by
Photo: Wenn

Katy Perry turns 32 today. How she’s celebrating: Well, for starters, just after the clock struck midnight, she tweeted, “level 32,” a cheeky allusion to video game culture—keeping it light, as ever, because she’s the queen of lightheartedness.

How we’re celebrating: We’ve swept her Instagram for her best posts ever, and we’ve found some real winners. Whether she’s twinning with boyfriend Orlando Bloom in the cutest way, chilling with Hillary Clinton and excitedly shouting from the rooftops, “I’m with her,” or just taking a lot of quirky shots of herself looking at art around the globe, Perry knows how to have a good time. She’s not afraid of posting a shot of herself eating pizza in a bathrobe, and she definitely knows her way around a silly pedicure. Ahead, 32 of her best Instagrams—and if you’re feeling really celebratory, her song “Birthday” is also below.

1 of 32

Her ninth Instagram ever, captioned "One of nature's beauties."

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

"You wanna bump? Let's go!" Pure gold.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

'Tis the season in 2013.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Shouting out Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, Perry posted the cutest little shoe we've ever seen. "COOLEST Auntie K because of bestie @itsjeremyscott. Thanks bb!"

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Celebrating her love of wigs.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

A flying Perry.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Fist-bumping an ancient stone fist.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Adorb.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Her first post with Hillary Clinton, back in 2014! "I told @hillaryclinton that I would write her a "theme" song if she needs it... 🇺🇸👩🇺🇸👩🇺🇸," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Everything about this photo is a yes.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

At a flea market.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Showing off her split skillz.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Chillin' in front of American Gothic.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Just—wow.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

"Spice girl."

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

"Does this make my gang signs look soft now?"

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Casual.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Very possible that everyone else on this A train didn't even notice this happening.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Of course.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Oh, hey, Mariah Carey.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

We're just going to leave this here.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

At Burning Man last year.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

On her 31st birthday.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Second (but not last) Hillary shot, a year ago.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Sheet-masking.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

As a fairy princess: Seems about right.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

"Hasn't had a single fuck to give for 95 years now. 🎂 #hbdgma"

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

Cycling in France, Katy Perry-style.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

At Burning Man this year.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

With Orlando Bloom; caption: "❤️ when you find your prince❤️."

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

With the first Cover Boy ever, James Charles.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

The best.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry

