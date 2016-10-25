Katy Perry’s 32 Best Instagrams, in Honor of Her 32nd Birthday

Katy Perry turns 32 today. How she’s celebrating: Well, for starters, just after the clock struck midnight, she tweeted, “level 32,” a cheeky allusion to video game culture—keeping it light, as ever, because she’s the queen of lightheartedness.

How we’re celebrating: We’ve swept her Instagram for her best posts ever, and we’ve found some real winners. Whether she’s twinning with boyfriend Orlando Bloom in the cutest way, chilling with Hillary Clinton and excitedly shouting from the rooftops, “I’m with her,” or just taking a lot of quirky shots of herself looking at art around the globe, Perry knows how to have a good time. She’s not afraid of posting a shot of herself eating pizza in a bathrobe, and she definitely knows her way around a silly pedicure. Ahead, 32 of her best Instagrams—and if you’re feeling really celebratory, her song “Birthday” is also below.