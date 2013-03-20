Katy Perry and John Mayer Split: How The Break-Up Will Impact Her Style

Despite the fact that engagement rumors have been swirling for months and the couple’s recent gushing about their “normal” relationship, sources confirm to People that Katy Perry and John Mayer have split after dating for about a year. They previously called it quits back in August—but resumed dating the next month.

This is Perry’s first high-profile relationship since she and Russell Brand finalized their divorce last July, and many felt that the 28-year-old pop star had finally met her love match in the 35-year-old Mayer. During her brief marriage to Brand, Perry’s red carpet style was characterized by over-the-top ensembles that made her look like a goofy pin-up girl (think polka-dot-covered everything and dramatic mini-dresses decorated with feathers, not to mention outlandish stage costumes).

After linking up with Mayer, Perry’s style became more streamlined, and much more mello: she opted for more casual looks like basic floral dresses and chambray shirts when the pair stepped out on the town. For red carpet events, she embraced simple, solid colors, memorably wearing a curve-hugging green Gucci gown to the Grammys that was a far cry from the eccentric looks she’d worn at the ceremony in the past. These choices were no doubt influenced by Mayer, whose “folk singer chic” style generally includes a flannel and a fedora.

It’s no secret that stars often change their style following a breakup—after all, looking good is the best revenge—and our guess is that Perry will be one of them. Perhaps her newfound singledom will be a catalyst for exploring other realms of fashion, and maybe this will be the push she needs to delve into the high-style world head first.

How do you think the breakup will impact Perry’s style?

