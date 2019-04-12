Katy Perry, Allison Williams and Julia Stiles All Hung Out at the DVF Awards, and You Have to See Their Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

For the past 10 years, women have gathered in New York to celebrate the achievement of women at the DVF Awards—founded by Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation. This year, the collection of women attending (and honored) were nothing less than iconic. In fact, at the 2019 DVF Awards, Katy Perry, Allison Williams and Julia Stiles all showed up in honor of strong women—and they were also all dressed to the nines. I would never expect to see Perry, Williams and Stiles hanging out at the same event, but sometimes the universe works in mysterious (and wonderful) ways.

The DVF Awards were created, according to the DVF Philanthropy website, “to recognize and support extraordinary women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women; women who have had the courage to fight, the strength to survive, and the leadership to inspire.” Out of Katy Perry, Allison Williams and Julia Stiles, Perry was the only one of the three to win one of the five awards given each year, but they all deserve awards for how well they dressed on Thursday evening.

Unsurprisingly, all three women were decked out in beautiful Diane von Furstenberg ensembles. Katy Perry chose to go geometric in a purple, blue and black abstract dress, complete with larger-than-life blue earrings and matching eye makeup. The singer (and winner of The Inspiration DVF Award) also donned blue pointed-toe heels to complement the rest of the outfit.

Allison Williams, also in Diane von Furstenberg, opted for a beautiful floral wrap dress in more neutral colors. The outfit was spring incarnate, and Williams, of course, looked stunning.

Going in a completely different direction, Julia Stiles sported a bright red Diane von Furstenberg power suit. With a white bustier-like top peeking out from the blazer and matching white heels, Stiles looked like the total boss she is.