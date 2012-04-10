StyleCaster
Katniss, Minaj & More: The Best Modern Takes On Barbie

Katniss, Minaj & More: The Best Modern Takes On Barbie

Spencer Cain
by
Katniss, Minaj & More: The Best Modern Takes On Barbie
When I was a boy, it was no secret that Barbies interested me a tiny bit more than G.I. Joes. Don’t get me wrong, I will always respect Joe and everything he did for our great country, but Barbie was just more versatile. She came with more outfits, more accessories, and so on. Hell, she even had her own car! And you could buy a freakin’ Barbie dream house! I mean, honestly, what’s not to love?

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed that the popularity of the almighty Barbie has not declined. Even though many other dolls (like Bratz and American Girl dolls) have come into the picture, it seems that Barbie has maintained her loyal audience — and gone through many chic changes over the years. One of my favorite things to observe has been the many limited edition celebrity Barbies they have released. In fact, just yesterday, the Katniss Barbie arrived.

If you aren’t a Hunger Games fan (well, if you aren’t a Hunger Games fan then I can’t talk to you, but anyway…), then you probably don’t know that Katniss is the most wonderful and selfless girl in the whole world. So, she really makes a great role model who all girls should aspire to be. Barbie has taken on some other interesting forms though — some of which do not scream role model.

Click through the gallery above for some of the most recent manifestations of Barbie. (Be warned: this is probably the only list in the world where Nicki Minaj and Joan Collins will be included.)

Photos via Mattel

They just released a Katniss Barbie, based off of the smash hit Hunger Games film and book series.

Oh, Bella. Oh, Edward. These Barbies look nothing like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, but I would still scoop them up.

This limited edition Nicki Minaj Barbie was auctioned off last year. In the words of Nicki on her new album, "I guess when I say that I'm Barbie, b*tch, I really do mean that I'm Barbie, b*tch!"

These Barbies came about a little earlier this year in anticipation of the big Royal Wedding anniversary on April 29, 2012. Cheers, Kate and Will!

This Heidi Klum Barbie is absolutely amazing. Can you not see the German beauty in this disco style dress?

This Barbie, based off of Joan Collins' character Alexis on Dynasty, is pretty much my dream come true.

