The Bachelor’s Katie Is a Famous TikToker—Here’s How Far She Makes it on Matt’s Season

Since she gave her vibrator to Matt James on the premiere of The Bachelor season 25, fans have wanted to know more Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Katie Thurston, including how far she makes it and if she’s eliminated before Victoria Larson (a.k.a. Public Enemy No. 1 on the current season.)

Katie is one of 32 contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 4, premiere of The Bachelor season 25. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Katie? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Katie Thurston. (Spoiler alert: She’s a sex-positive TikToker, and you’ve likely seen her videos before.)

Who is Katie from The Bachelor?

Katie is a 30-year-old from Renton, Washington. In her Bachelor bio, Katie describes herself as a “witty storyteller” who is looking for a “loving and committed partner.” She also calls herself “daring and adventurous,” so expect a lot of antics between her and Matt. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio reads. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continues, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie! Will Matt be able to live up to Katie’s standards?”

For her fun facts, Katie lists the following:

– Katie’s idea of a fun date is going skinny-dipping.

– Katie would love to host her own talk show one day.

– Katie once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.

What is Katie’s job?

In her Bachelor bio, Katie lists her job as a bank marketing manager. In an Instagram in December 2021, Katie said it was “super awkward” to see her co-workers for the first time since she left to film The Bachelor and for her to know that they saw the non-work side of herself.

Along with her desk job, Katie is a famous TikToker under the handle @ventwithkatie with more than 249,000 followers (and counting) and 1.4 million likes. Her TikTok includes all sorts of content from parodies to challenges to Bachelor videos, but what Katie was best known for among her subscribers before she was a reality TV star was her sex-positive content. (People may have guessed that when she shut down Victoria for trying to shame her for bringing her vibrator to The Bachelor.) One of her most popular videos was a storytime in June 2020 where she talked about having sex with a ghost.

@ventwithkatie Since they want to mute my video, let’s try reposting without hashtags and see what happens. I read the rules. I didn’t break any here. ♬ original sound – Katie

Does Katie win The Bachelor?

Katie became a fan favorite when she shut down Victoria. But does Katie win The Bachelor? Sorry to say it, Katie fans, but she doesn’t receive Matt’s final rose. (Spoilers ahead.) In fact, Katie doesn’t even make it to Matt’s final five. According to Reality Steve, Matt’s final five are Abigail, Serena P., Bri, Michelle and Rachael. He also reports that Matt’s final five are sent home in that order, which means that Abigail is eliminated before Hometown Dates, Serena P. is eliminated after Hometown Dates, Bri is eliminated after Fantasy Suites, Michelle is eliminated before the final rose ceremony and Rachael is Matt’s winner. It’s unclear if Matt and Rachael are engaged, but one of the promos does show Matt proposing to someone, so there’s a high chance Rachael could have a ring on it. According to the site, Matt and Rachael are also still together. For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s winner, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

