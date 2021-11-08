Our Fav Body Positive Influencer & Beauty Founder Katie Sturino Released an Amazon Gift Guide & Her Picks Are Iconic

Scroll To See More Images

I’m going to be honest here: The majority of the time when I see something that’s “influencer-curated,” I look the other way and pretend like it never existed, but lately Amazon’s The Drop collections have been changing my mind. From Kelli Brown’s perfect spring dress collection to Jeneé’s (AKA TikTok icon @highlowluxxe) summer staples, the fashion hub has definitely re-shaped my opinion on what influencer fashion is. It’s no longer fast fashion club outfits that only look good on people who wear a size 2. Instead, it’s closet staples for everybody and every body, and this latest drop is no different.

Megababe founder, body positive guru, and the best friend we all wish we had, Katie Sturino paired up with The Drop for a holiday gift guide that’s quite literally the one-stop shop for finding gifts for everybody on your list. You might know the beauty founder from her shopper-loved anti-chafing stick that lines the shelves of Ulta and Target. Or, perhaps you’ve seen her #SuperSizeTheLook posts on Instagram, where she recreates celeb streetwear styles with her own clothing.

So, it’s no surprise that her curated picks include closet staples, beauty essentials, and perhaps the cutest accessories we’ve ever seen. She said in an email that when Amazon first approached her about the collab, she was excited to focus on these styles because they “offer a little something for everyone, across a range of styles, sizes and price-points.” She added that her fashion favorites include comfortable and effortlessly cool styles.

Sturino gathered up her favorite size inclusive styles from The Drop that include XS to 3XL options. “Plus size women have had too few style options for too long, and I want to change that!” she said in an email. “I love Amazon’s reach and accessibility, together I’m excited to highlight better, more stylish options to a broader size range. I believe that having broader size ranges is important, and I look forward to continue driving this message for inclusivity with styles that go up to 3XL or more.”

Some of her favorite items in this storefront include plush robes that she’s planning to gift to her co-workers this year, as well as her beauty go-tos like an at-home exfoliator, a compact hair dryer, and retinol capsules. Now, this storefront is only up from now until Nov. 11, so if you see anything you want, you better hop on it. (There’s nothing like a little urgency to help you decide what you really want, is there?)

Below, check out our favorite picks from Katie Sturino’s The Drop Gift Guide.

The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

A silky slip dress might not look like it’s a piece that you can wear any time of the year, but with a few key layers, this can be a staple you have on hand from June to January. According to Sturino, this style is what she reaches for and can feel like her best self in no matter what—even on days when her inner voice is less than friendly.

“A silky slip dress is an undercover closet staple,” she said. “You can dress it up, down, layer it, and it’s always comfy and chic. My advice is don’t listen to the negative voices inside your head saying ‘YOU can’t wear THAT.’ If you love it, wear it! Make it your own. Put your confidence on first!”

PMD Beauty Essential Cleanse and Exfoliate Bundle

This exfoliating kit uses the power of vibration to cleanse pores, minimize the appearance of dark spots, and firm skin in a few week’s time. It comes with heads designed for different skin sensitivity so that you can get a personalized experience with each use.

Franco Sarto Carolynn4 Loafer

There’s nothing a chunky loafer can’t do for your outfit. It’s the quintessential punky-preppy item you need for babydoll dresses, oversized pants, and so much more.

The Drop Women’s Janelle Gathered Shoulder Bag

This scrunched-up shoulder bag won’t leave your side this winter. It’s big enough to store about half of the items in your beauty closet and looks so much more expensive than it’s $50 price tag. It’s giving us major designer vibes, and the neutral match-anything tones are an added bonus.

T3 Micro Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

30% smaller than a typical hair dryer, this compact one is ideal for travel or for storing in beauty cabinets with tight spaces. It uses ion-infused air to prevent heat from damaging your locks.

The Drop Aiko Puff-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Usually puffy sleeves look childish or overwhelming, but the ones on this dress are subtle enough to remain mature and fashionable. This is an ideal dress for work or for brunch, all you have to do is pair it with the right shoes and you’re good to go.

The Drop @lisadnyc Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger

Is there anything that a pair of faux leather pants don’t look good with? The answer is obviously a no. This pair comes with an elastic waistband for added comfort and a chic cropped cut that’ll help you show off whatever boots you’re rocking that day.

The Drop Avalon Tote Bag

A statement purse is the one thing that makes me feel like I have my life together. It adds a layer of color and life to every ensemble I put together, and somehow helps me feel like the biggest fashionista that ever walked on this planet.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

You might not know it, but retinol is extremely effected by light and air, so when it’s exposed to both, its ability to impact your skin decreases. These capsules work to prevent that from happening, and are filled with Elizabeth Arden’s beloved anti-aging and ceramide-rich formula.