Katie Holmes Joins Twitter, Posts Photo with Taylor Swift, Jeff Bridges

With Twitter slated to become a public company as early as next month, Katie Holmes probably decided it was high time to see what all the fuss is about and decided to join the social networking site. Using the handle @KatieHolmes212, the 34-year-old actress made her first tweet today.

So happy to be on twitter!!!!!! Sending first tweets from South Africa!!!!! — Katie Holmes (@KatieHolmes212) October 25, 2013

Considering how private Katie Holmes has been about her life—from her subdued press appearances to her careful interviews—we’re pretty interested to see if this foray into social media offers any other insights into the “real” Katie. Who would have known, for example, that she’d be such a big fan of exclamation points?

We’re also seriously interested in the behind-the-scenes photo she retweeted from Nikki Silver (far right), the producer of “The Giver”, which Holmes is currently filming in South Africa. Namely, we want to know if Katie and her co-star Taylor Swift (to her left) have become best friends as well as everything they’ve talked about. Did Taylor offer some style advice for Suri Cruise, or warn Katie to never let her daughter date musicians? Did the singer try to get the dirt on the Holmes and Jamie Foxx dating rumors? Or maybe they swapped beauty tips, as Swift is a Cover Girl and Holmes is a brand ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics? So. Many. Questions.

Katie already has over 13,000 followers on Twitter, but is only following 10 accounts, including Vogue, The New York Times, Bobbi Brown, and her favorite workout spot, SoulCycle. If she’s looking for advice on how to rule the Twittersphere, she can always ask fellow newbies like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anna Faris, Drew Barrymore, Liam Hemsworth and Ryan Phillippe.