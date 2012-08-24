Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s Divorce Leaves Her With No Money For Those Hermès Bags

When Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise settled their divorce in record time, we all speculated as to how much of his $250 million fortune she would walk away with. Even if their marriage ended on less than stellar terms, they had some lovely years, filled with jet-setting and serious shopping.

During their time together, Holmes’ style went from tomboy to glamazon. In fact, soon after shacking up with Cruise, Holmes was quoted as saying, “You get exposed to Hermès … you feel the difference.” Today, details of their settlement have finally been revealed — and it seems that if she wants to keep leaving the Hermès boutique with those trademark orange shopping bags, she’ll have to pay for them herself.

She received no spousal support thanks to the iron-clad prenup, but will receive $400,000 per year in child support for Suri. Frankly, that’s a ton of cash, but we’re a little worried that it may be not enough for the fashionista!

While it certainly would have been nice if she received a large lump sum, we respect the fact that she’s doing it all on her own now. After all, with a burgeoning Broadway career and her upcoming fashion week presentation, our guess is she won’t exactly be struggling.