Katie Holmes Reveals Suri Cruise’s (Very Specific) Christmas List

Although we’ve never seen her speak, Suri Cruise—the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise—has cultivated a little reputation for being a pretty high-maintenance kid. Mom Katie reinforced that when she stopped by the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday and admitted that her 8-year-old is a little scary isn’t lacking for organizational skills.

“She already has her Christmas list ready,” the 35-year-old actress star told Ellen. “It’s written out. She’s very organized and I start to get a little bit of a panic because you cannot screw up talking to Santa. You cannot miss any item on that list, because if you screw that up, that’s years and years of hearing about it—and then probably therapy.”

Jeez.

“She’s practical,” Holmes added. “She’s just very specific.”

As for how specific? “‘I want a puppy,’ and then, ‘I want a pink collar that has sparkles on it that says the puppy’s name,’ then, ‘I want shoes for the dog,'” Katie said. “‘I want a purple clip.’ It’s all very detailed!”

A shoe-wearing dog with a sparkly collar, and a purple clip? Sounds easy enough, mom.