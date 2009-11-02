Katie Holmes Replaces Liv Tyler in Upcoming Film “The Romantics”

Katie Holmes will star in a new independent film, The Romantics, replacing Liv Tyler as maid-of-honor Laura. The film also stars Anna Paquin, Josh Duhamel, Malin Akerman, Elijah Wood, Adam Brody, and Jeremy Strong.

The Romantics is about a group of college friends who reunite for Lila’s (Anna Paquin) wedding. It was adapted by Galt Niederhoffer, who will also direct, as it is based on her novel.

Holmes is also an executive producer of the film, marking her first producing credit. Filming begins in New York this week, according to Variety, with a summer release scheduled.