Katie Holmes for Miu Miu–Just Released!

They’re here! This is one of the ad campaigns for the spring 2009 season that I’ve been most eagerly anticipating, mostly because I love Miu Miu to death but also because I’ve kind of been loving Katie Holmes lately too. I can’t tell if it’s because she’s managed to stay out of the tabloids for any weird behavior, or because I’m obsessed with her chic short hair, or because Suri is quite possibly definitely the cutest baby alive, but Holmes has won my heart as far as celebrities go, bizarro marriage to Tom Cruise and all.

And when I saw the first images from the Miu Miu campaign shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, just released this morning, I decided I loved her even more. She looks AMAZING, does she not? Apparently the shoot was inspired by Fellini’s films and were meant to depict a “luminous icon radiating a sense of mystery and theatricality,” according to Vogue UK. Done and done.