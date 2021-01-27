Yes, I’m Buying These Loafers Just Because Katie Holmes Has Them

A few months into winter, I’m kind of bored of my boots, but I’m not quite ready yet to slip into my favorite sneakers. It looks like I’m not alone, because Katie Holmes just wore the cutest loafers and they’re selling out everywhere after she was spotted in them. If you dream of stealing her style, you’re in luck—these relatively-inexpensive shoes are the perfect place to start.

We already know that Katie Holmes is a street style queen, so when she’s spotted in something new, I can’t help but add it to my cart. I know right away anything she likes is bound to become a trend and these shoes are certainly no exception. Holmes sported some grandpa-chic footwear by Vagabond Shoemakers while on a casual nightly stroll with her boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. She kept the rest of her look low-key, opting for a Khaite checkered coat over a pair of light-wash mom jeans and a good ‘ol plain white t-shirt. We love a low-key quarantine outfit that still looks put together, and Holmes is def the master. Of course, she accessorized with a white disposable face mask.

The coat alone retails for over $2,000, so I can appreciate that Holmes’ shoes are quite a bit cheaper. Her Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Loafers are available online for *just* under $160, so while the jacket is to die for, the loafers seem to be the only thing I’ll be able to copy from this outfit. Filing these under: Items I need in my wardrobe ASAP.

The MEGA Agency.

Holmes is known to start trends pretty much every time she leaves the house. Who can forget when she wore that cashmere bra and cardigan and single-handedly started an entire sweater trend? I’ve been thinking about it ever since, to be honest. Now, it looks like she’s about to launch yet another piece into instant fashion fame: The chunky loafer.

Grandpa-inspired penny loafers with chunky lug soles are everywhere right now, and for good reason. Like cropped cardigans and low-rise jeans, they’re the latest early aughts-inspired trend to go viral on social media, but unlike low-rise jeans, I actually understand why. They’re super comfy and won’t leave your feet in pain at the end of the day, so they earn major points in my book. Plus, they just look badass.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now that I’ve seen Holmes rocking the Vagabond pair, they’ve shot to the top of my shopping list. They’re the perfect flat-shoe alternative for when you’re sick and tired of wearing the same pair of sneakers, but you just can’t be bothered to commit to an actual pair of boots. Plus, the fact that chunky platform adds a few extra inches to your height doesn’t hurt, either.

If you’re just as obsessed with Katie Holmes’ style as I am, be sure to snag a pair while you can, and pray our fashion kween keeps wearing things we can actually afford. Love you, Katie!