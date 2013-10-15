In a bit of unexpected celebrity news, In Touch is reporting that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are rumored to be dating.

We just didn’t think Katie was the type of gal to get hot ‘n’ heavy with her ex-husband Tom Cruise‘s former pal, but at the same time we want to see her happy in the aftermath of the divorce and all the scientology hoopla. Radar Online first reported love might be in the air for Holmes, 34, and Foxx, 45, after they were seen locking hands and dancing to Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines” at a benefit bash in the Hamptons in August.

A source recently told In Touch, “Katie and Jamie have been dating for a while,” adding the Oscar winner secretly spends time at Holmes’ New York apartment. Meanwhile, a hotel employee at the Trump Soho Hotel confirmed Katie stayed with Jamie in his hotel room in mid-September. It seems some missions are possible.

Katie looks radiant as the face of Bobbi Brown, and continues to work on her fashion line, Holmes & Yang with her partner Jeanne Yang, and by all accounts she’s no gold digger. If she is in fact dating the handsome Mr. Foxx, we just hope she’s learnt from her previous relationship to keep her personal life private, and there won’t be any Oprah appearances in the “couples'” near future.

What do you think about Holmes and Foxx? Do they make a good couple?