Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Are Officially Dating, According to a Real Housewife

Everyone knows that the most reliable source of news is a Real Housewife, and today former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan confirmed to the world that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are indeed a couple. Both of their reps (and Foxx himself) have vehemently denied anything that links them for years, but Jordan dispelled all the cover-ups in one fell swoop, getting tricked into talking about her “good friend” Foxx’s relationship.

Appearing on the Allegedly podcast released today, Jordan went through a list of men she’d supposedly hooked up with, trying to set the record straight with hosts Theo Von and Matt Cole Weiss. First on the list: Jamie Foxx. “No,” Jordan said immediately. “Good friend of mine.” Asked if she likes Holmes for him, she fired back, “He is very happy with her, so … I like that he seems very happy.” Oops!

Dating rumors have been swirling around Foxx and Holmes since 2013, when they were spotted dancing at a benefit for the Apollo Theater at Ron Perlman’s estate in the Hamptons. Then there was a grainy photo of the two potential lovebirds holding hands (and feet) in a recording studio from February of last year. A few months later, Foxx denied that they were dating, adding that they were just friends. “I guess some knucklehead person who was here hit us with the phone cam,” he said at the time. “I guess they are trying to get money for whatever. It’s amazing what people will do to sell you out.” Earlier this month, Holmes was spotted wearing an engagement ring, but still all parties (and their reps) denied any kind of relationship. And on and on and on.

Finally, Jordan has seemingly put an end to the madness, calling a spade a spade like any normal person should. It’ll likely be about five minutes until we hear more denial from Holmes’s and Foxx’s camps (or the stars themselves), but who knows? Maybe they’ll surprise us all and announce their impending nuptials.