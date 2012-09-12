Everything You Need to Know About the Holmes & Yang Presentation

Earlier today, Katie Holmes officially solidified her place in the fashion world thanks to the well-received debut presentation of her line Holmes & Yang, a collaboration with her longtime stylist and friend Jeanne Yang.
While Holmes & Yang actually launched back in 2008, it’s been selling exclusively at upscale stores like Barneys New York and famed Dallas boutique Forty Five Ten — but with today’s presentation under its belt, it’s now poised to break into the big time. Here’s everything you need to know about Holmes & Yang’s first showing.
- Security was tight. While most presentations do veer on the smaller side, the PR team behind the show turned down a plethora of ticket requests and made sure that the only people who got to see the show were A-list editors. No interviews with Holmes or Yang were permitted.
- The show notes stated that their goal was “to explore the juxtaposition between menswear-inspired silhouettes and feminine fabrications,” and that’s exactly what they did. In fact, this description seems to perfectly match Holmes’ style over the years, which has consistently played with menswear but still remained incredibly soft.
- Essentially, this line is glamorous basics. Socialite (and member of Vanity Fair‘s International Best Dressed List) Lizzie Tisch described it as “very wearable.” Holmes herself stated to WWD a few weeks ago that, “It’s basically pieces that have evolved from basics, but not too far.”
- The materials are beyond luxe. “We use a lot of silks and leathers and suedes,” Holmes said. Quilted leather bombers and stunning silk pants filled the 14 look collection.
- Although the designs may seem somewhat unremarkable, the critics are hailing it as a win because they kept it simple. There will always be time to take risks in the future, but right now what’s most important for the brand is selling.
- Suri Cruise was not there. She was starting school at the elite Avenues in Chelsea.
- The above picture is Holmes leaving the presentation — decked out in the line. For a complete look at the collection, click here.