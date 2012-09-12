Everything You Need to Know About the Holmes & Yang Presentation

Earlier today, Katie Holmes officially solidified her place in the fashion world thanks to the well-received debut presentation of her line Holmes & Yang, a collaboration with her longtime stylist and friend Jeanne Yang.

While Holmes & Yang actually launched back in 2008, it’s been selling exclusively at upscale stores like Barneys New York and famed Dallas boutique Forty Five Ten — but with today’s presentation under its belt, it’s now poised to break into the big time. Here’s everything you need to know about Holmes & Yang’s first showing.