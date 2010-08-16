Katie Holmes Has A Live-In Stylist; Mel Gibson Crashes His Car In Malibu

Katie Holmes. Photo: Bennett Raglan, WireImage

Katie Holmes announces a new stylist to NY Mag saying, “Tom and I went to the Met ball a couple of years ago, and I had this beautiful red gown and these royal-blue shoes that I wasnt planning on wearing, but Suri made me put them on and so I was like, Okay, I trust you. Honestly, we prob would too. (NY Mag)

Perhaps pending copyright law changes are giving Forever 21 cause to get original. The mass retailer brought in Brian Lichtenberg for a designer collab instead of you know, copying what he’s already created. The line officially launched yesterday. (WWD)

Brit designer Zandra Rhodes known for her work with Freddie Mercury is wanting to dress Gaga, saying, “I just love how she puts her own take on things I could make her a transparent kaftan and she’d look fabulous.” This is one pairing that would actually make a lot of sense. (Vogue UK)

Mel Gibson crashed his car in Malibu last night. Hey, at least he still gets to hang out in Malibu. (Pop Eater)

How Rachel Zoe defines cheap: Anything my husband wont yell at me for. Love it. (Styleite)

TWITTER:

RT @MarcJacobsInt we love!! – @MyNameIsVlada: Found this old picture of me & Marc ❤ http://twitpic.com/2f7la0

Pre rock hard abs Marc was still adorbs.



RT @Carine_Roitfeld If you’re going to be sexy in a photo, you’d better be thinking about sex rather than about being sexy

Words to live by, by Carine Roitfeld.

RT @tavitulle This is the earliest I have been awake since the last day of school. I forgot what it’s like in the world before 1 PM.

Summer vacation should not end just because high school does.

RT @ Bergdorfs http://tweetphoto.com/39252098 Have old business cards? Recycle & use the back as a hand-written label (cont) http://tl.gd/35ghqu

Bergdorfs is so Real Simple today!



RT @staceybendet http://twitpic.com/2fdapv – Fabulousness

We concur.



