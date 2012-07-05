Katie Holmes Says Goodbye to Tom, Hello to Elle Cover and NYFW

Katie Holmes‘ decision to file for divorce from her Svengali-like hubby Tom Cruise last Friday may have shocked us all, but it seems that Holmes had a pretty well-thought out plan of action. As previously mentioned, she’d secretly rented an apartment weeks before (which is actually located a block away from the StyleCaster offices) and she had a top attorney on retainer.

Now, it seems that Holmes was also busy shooting Elle‘s August cover, which you can see here thanks to the Fashion Spot. According to Page Six, Katie’s interview features a plethora of telling quotes, including, “He has been Tom Cruise for 30 years. I know who I am and where I am and where I want to go, so I want to focus on that.” Damn.

Where Katie “wants to go” is apparently New York Fashion Week. WWD reports that the actress and her design partner Jeanne Yang are taking their fashion line Holmes & Yang to a new level this September with a high-profile profile fashion week presentation.

We have to say, we’re incredibly impressed by Katie and her gusto. She really wastes no time. With hard work and a focus on the positive, maybe Katie can leave her old world behind and fully join the fashion party.