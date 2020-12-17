Katie Holmes’ Friends Reacted to Tom Cruise’s Meltdown & Said They’ve ‘Seen It All’ Before

Not surprised. Katie Holmes’ friends reacted to Tom Cruise’s rant with the least bit of shock, according to OK! Magazine. A source close to the 58-year-old actor’s ex-wife says that she—and anyone who has worked with him in the past—has already “seen it all” when it comes to his outbursts.

The Mission: Impossible actor made headlines on Wednesday, December 16, after an alleged audio leak published by The Sun exposed Cruise for shouting at crew members for disobeying COVID-19 safety regulations and threatening to fire them should they do it again. Fans and celebrities alike reacted to his expletive-filled rant with surprise, but according to OK!’s source, people who really know Cruise have already seen this side of him and are familiar with this kind of behavior.

“Tom is the most passionate person you will ever meet,” a source told the outlet. Sometimes, however, that passion can spill into toxic perfectionism. The insider added, “Everything he does he cares about 1,000 percent. He is beyond being a perfectionist and demands everyone around him live up to his very high standard.”

The source continued, “Most of the time he is inspiring and brings out the best in everyone,” noting, however, “If things go wrong, he has a very short fuse and can go from zero to 100 in seconds. It is not pretty to be around Tom when he is not happy.”

Clearly, the audio obtained by The Sun caught him in precisely one of those moments. Cruise exploded after catching two Mission: Impossible 7 crew members standing within six feet of one another at a computer monitor. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” he shouted in the clip. “I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” He goes on to tell them that if he sees them “do it again, you’re f**king gone.”

“No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down,” he continued. “It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night—the future of this f**king industry! So I’m sorry, I’m beyond your apologies.”

According to OK!’s source, his 41-year-old ex-wife, Holmes—with whom he shares 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise—has experienced Cruise’s outbursts first hand. “People that have worked for him—and Katie Holmes, who was married to him—have seen it all,” the source said. “If Tom can act like that to his crew on a movie set, you can imagine what he acts like at home when he isn’t happy.”