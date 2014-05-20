We Found Katie Holmes’ Favorite Spring Dress (For Under $150!)

There was a time a few years ago when Katie Holmes was the fashion It-girl. She was on the cover of every magazine and every designer scurried to dress her. She even had her own fashion label! Those days might well be over, but every now and then, Katie steps out in a look that reminds us all why she’s still got it. Here she is at an event in New York this week:

While Katie normally reaches for more neutral and dark tones, it seems like the girl can definitely pull out all the stops when it comes to an appropriate Spring look. We found her dress: it’s Desigual’s Delia dress in a cool and colorful abstract print. The good news: it’s a really approachable $139.

Katie paired it with really minimalistic accessories, including a pair of YSL sandals. Obviously they’re not quite as wallet-friendly, but we did find a really similar pair for less: Prima Donna’s cross-strap wedge for $25.

Head to Desigual to shop Katie’s cute dress now!