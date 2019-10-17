Katie Holmes Is Serving Serious Autumnal Vibes at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Scroll To See More Images

If anyone is absolutely iconic without even having to try, it’s Katie Holmes. And in case you’ve already forgotten about the infamous cashmere bra the actress wore around town, I’m here to remind you that that moment was just one of her many sartorial accomplishments. At the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala, Katie Holmes’ dress was yet another example of just how much we should pay attention to what this actress wears. Holmes walked the red carpet looking exactly like—and I’m not even kidding with this one—the human version of a pumpkin spice latte. Decked out in a silky burnt orange ensemble, the actress was serving up some serious autumnal vibes (whipped cream not included).

Holmes has truly blessed us all with this perfectly chic fall look. The actress paired a silky burnt orange long gown with a stunning trench coat (also in burnt orange). You could say Holmes looked like a pumpkin spice latte, beautiful fallen leaves, the autumnal sunset—basically anything relating to this chilly season, Katie Holmes embodied it in this ensemble. Seriously, if you’ve been searching for the perfect autumnal hues to wear this season, look no further. Katie Holmes’ fall style has just become major inspiration—an entire mood board, if you will.

Plus, with details like low-heel slingbacks (We love a cute and sensible shoe!) and simple gold jewelry (That pendant necklace needs to be mine.), Katie Holmes’ outfit is truly the perfect understated fall look. How does the actress always look so effortlessly chic? Maybe it’s years of practicing her red carpet outfits, or maybe she’s got a little magic in her. It is October, after all—when magic is most powerful. Katie Holmes’ potential magical powers aside, though (LOL, who am I?) this outfit is all I could have ever wanted for autumn. Ultimate fall vibes: achieved.